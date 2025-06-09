Invest now to build wealth, says Naleba

Young couples and unmarried individuals are encouraged to invest in property now to secure their financial future.

Public Rental Board General Manager Timoci Naleba says buying land or a house at an early age not only reduces financial risk but also allows for manageable payment plans over time.

He says investing in property offers significantly better returns compared to keeping money in banks or other financial institutions.

Article continues after advertisement



Public Rental Board General Manager Timoci Naleba.

He highlighted that a property purchased 15 years ago for $6,000 could now be worth $120,000. In contrast, the same amount invested in a financial institution earning 10% annually would only amount to about $6,000 to $7,000 after 10 to 15 years.

“You should invest in property now, buy a piece of land, or even buy a house, because it will reduce the risk, because you are still young and also spread out the payment during that period, which will not be as substantial as compared to when you are old.”

He further added that this is a clear indication that property investment builds more equity over time; for young people and couples, purchasing land or a home now can lead to substantial financial growth in the next 10 to 15 years.

Naleba’s advice comes as part of a broader push to encourage home ownership among Fiji’s youth, helping them build wealth and stability early in life.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.