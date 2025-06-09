Fiji and Tonga push for stronger regional collaboration

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu relayed to King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga about the need for Pacific unity.

Ratu Naiqama received a courtesy call from King Tupou VI yesterday, where they reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and enduring regional partnership between the two Pacific Island nations.

The president, during the meeting, highlighted that Pacific unity is critical in order to address the growing list of complex challenges confronting the region, including climate change, economic distress, transnational crime, and pressures on health and education systems.

He stated that the Pacific faces a ‘poly-crisis’ that risks undermining decades of development progress.

He said now more than ever, regionalism and solidarity must guide our response.

King Tupou VI acknowledged Fiji’s steadfast friendship and shared historical ties with the Tongan people.

He stated that the two nations share an unbreakable bond built on kinship, mutual respect, and a commitment to Pacific solidarity.

The King of Tonga also stressed the growing potential for enhanced collaboration between the two nations, particularly in trade, education, and capacity building.

He said Fiji and Tonga cooperation continues to deliver meaningful results for our people and that his kingdom looks forward to expanding these efforts in the spirit of unity, shared prosperity, and the Pacific Way.

