Police target markets for stolen yaqona as Taveuni arrest hits seven

[File Photo]

The police taskforce deployed to address the ongoing issue of yaqona thefts in Taveuni is now expanding its focus to identify those purchasing and distributing the stolen crops.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe says they are now working closely with stakeholders to not only track down those involved in the thefts but also to identify the buyers and markets where these stolen crops are being sold.

As part of the continuing operation, two more men have been arrested, bringing the total number of suspects currently in custody to seven.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are urging members of the public to assist with the investigation by sharing any relevant information through Crime stoppers on 919 or the National Command Centre on 9905 296.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.