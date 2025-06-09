10 players Kulas make semifinals despite loss

A 10 players Fiji Kulas side has qualified for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup semifinals despite a 1-nil loss to Vanuatu at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva

Fiji finished second in group B behind the Solomon Islands.

Our Kulas will play champs Papua New Guinea next week in Suva.

Despite the numerical disadvantage for more than 70 minutes, the Kulas fought back and dominated the statistics in the second 45 half including more than five attempts at goal.

Vanuatu goalkeeper Amelia Reddy stood out for the visitors and deservedly got the Player of the Match award after denying Fiji on more than four occasions.

Coach Angeline Chua was frustrated with some calls made by the match officials but commended her team for staying in the fight until the final whistle.

The hosts were reduced to 10 players after captain Jotivini Tabua was shown a red card in the 18th minute.

She was sent off for using her elbow according to the fourth official who alerted the referee.

Fiji was clueless for most of the first spell with no constructive football, connecting only two or three passes before giving possession away.

Vanuatu on the other hand, realised that the Kulas were panicking and kept applying pressure until the 31st minute when they reaped the fruit of their handwork through a curling right from Leimat Simon to lead 1-nil.

Cema Nasau wasted two clear goal scoring chances early in the first half and again after they returned from the break.

Our Kulas lifted the tempo in the second half with attacking football while veteran Naomi Waqanidrola was solid at the back.

Trina Davis could have levelled the scores in the 61st minute with only the goalkeeper to beat bit failed to do so.

Five minutes later Narieta Leba missed another golden goal scoring chance as her attempt sailed over the crossbar.

Fiji had another attack in the 80th minute when Leba raced inside the box and had Anisha Dwarka to her right but she selfishly decided to take the shot and missed.

The national side missed another two attempts from Nasau later on.

Solomon Islands join Fiji from group B in the semifinals.

This is after Henderson Eels trio of Ileen Pegi, Madeliene Arukau and Lorina Solosaia helped Solomon Islands to the semis with a commanding 5-0 victory over Tonga.

