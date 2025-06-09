Online abuse cases surge

Alarming new figures from the Online Safety Commission Fiji reveal a disturbing surge in child sexual abuse material online.

OSC Commissioner Filipe Batiwale reports a significant rise in cases during April and May, with image-based abuse increasing from 7% to 12% in just two months.

He says this troubling trend highlights the urgent need to strengthen online safety measures to protect the most vulnerable.

OSC Commissioner Filipe Batiwale.

Batiwale adds that the rise of AI-generated child sexual exploitation content poses significant challenges in terms of detection and enforcement.

“For law enforcement operators, the rise in technologically facilitated gender-based violence highlights persistent gender inequalities being replicated online, with women and girls disproportionately affected.”

Batiwale is urging people to use online platforms responsibly and warns perpetrators not to misuse their freedom.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says they are working to strengthen the Commission so it can carry out its responsibilities effectively.

This year, the Online Safety Commission has seen an increase in complaints ranging from child sexual abuse material and cyberbullying to gender-based violence and harmful online misinformation, prompting their call for stronger safety measures.

