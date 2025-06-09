Hospital elevators under repair

The Ministry of Health says they will fix the elevator issue at Colonial War Memorial Hospital within the next eight weeks.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa stresses that, out of the four elevators, three have already been successfully installed.

Ravunawa adds that there was a problem with the East Wing lift due to management issues, but it has now been fixed and is operating normally.

“Yesterday, there was an issue with a lift in the East Wing that was installed by Vinod Patel. There were some management and administrative issues that needed to be sorted, which have now been resolved, and the lift at the East Wing has resumed normal operation.”

He acknowledges that concerns have arisen about recurring elevator malfunctions causing significant delays for patients awaiting surgery.

He adds that they are working to resolve these issues and improve service delivery.

