Tudravu interdict three officers

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed that three police officers be interdicted.

The three are charged for the alleged assault of a 32-year-old man outside a shopping complex in Navua.

The alleged incident took place in February.

The officers were charged and produced at the Navua Magistrates Court yesterday.

They were charged with one count of assault causing grievous harm each and granted non-cash bail of $1000 with two sureties with strict bail conditions not to interfere with witnesses, not to change address, not to reoffend, and to attend court on all dates.

