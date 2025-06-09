Dermatologist warns of fungal disease

A dermatologist from Twomey Hospital has emphasized that the field of dermatology is still evolving, particularly in response to emerging diseases.

Lusiane Tunisau expressed concerns about deep fungal infections, particularly a condition known as chromoblastomycosis, which is highly debilitating.

She says that the disease has a significant impact on patients’s quality of life and daily activities and that some individuals have been excluded from their communities because of the visible effects of the condition.

“We have had patients stay with us in our ward until they have actually passed away because they were unable to reintegrate into society.”

Tunisau added that, in order to combat these diseases, they are providing medications to patients.

She says that for chromoblastomycosis in particular, efforts are being made to include a specific medication in the essential drug list.

Although the treatment is currently expensive for patients, she emphasized that they are doing their best to make it more accessible so that those affected can receive the care they need.

Tunisau also urged people to take good care of their skin and to seek medical advice promptly if they notice any symptoms of disease.

