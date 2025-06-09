Scotland visits Nabua Primary School

Nabua Primary School was buzzing with excitement this morning as the Scotland 15s rugby team paid a special visit ahead of their upcoming test match against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The team received a traditional welcome from the school’s teachers and students, followed by lively cultural dance performances that added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, saying the players were truly grateful for the hospitality and the effort made to make them feel at home.

Adding to the excitement, the Nabua Primary School under-nine rugby team will have the honour of running out with the Scotland side this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

