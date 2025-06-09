Giorgio Armani Prive shows glittering black velvet on Paris runway

[Source:Reuters]

Giorgio Armani showed his latest Privé haute couture collection at the label’s gilded Paris headquarters on Tuesday, displaying black velvet evening wear with shimmery touches on the runway – once again, without the Italian designer, who continues to rest at home.

“In twenty years of Armani Privé, this is the first time I haven’t been to Paris,” Armani, who turns 91 on Friday, said in a statement from the label.

The designer was also absent from his label’s fashion shows in Milan last month – a first for the Italian designer famous for his hands-on approach – following a report from Italian newswires that he had spent some days in a Milan hospital.

For Tuesday’s show, Armani said he oversaw details including fittings and makeup remotely, through a video link. Though he felt ready to travel, doctors advised he extend his rest, he added.

Held at the label’s sprawling mansion in the heart of the wealthy Triangle d’Or neighborhood of Paris, the show drew crowds to the streets angling for photos of arriving guests.

