Temple committee shocked, DPM Prasad condemns sacrilege

The committee members of the Samabula Shiv Mandir in Suva are shocked by the sacrilege that occurred at the temple premises this afternoon.

Shiri Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji National Secretary Pundit Krishnil Tiwari says the incident happened around 2pm.

Pundit Tiwari alleges a youth entered the temple from a side entrance and began damaging idols with an iron rod.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that by the time they arrived, police officers were already on the scene and the suspect had been arrested.

However, he expressed regret that the idols were already damaged.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed a report was lodged at the Samabula Police Station and a suspect has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Pundit Tiwari described the incident as “quite shocking,” stating it’s the first time such an event has occurred at the Shiv Mandir.

“We have two historic idols here, which are more than a 100 years old. This is the place where Shiri Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha had initially started as an organization.”

Pundit Tiwari is urging the Police Force to investigate this matter with urgency, highlighting a similar case reported from Labasa last month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad visited the temple this evening and has condemned the act of sacrilege.

Professor Prasad called it a “heinous act.”

“I am a regular visitor to this temple and I am absolutely disgusted and I condemn this act of sacrilege in the strongest possible terms. I want to on behalf of the government and myself condemn any attempt to cause any kind of friction of attempt to divide communities.”

Professor Prasad emphasizes that all places of worship are sacred to the followers of that religion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.