Roko Ului repeats Ratu Mara’s historic words

Newly installed Nayau paramount chief, Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakepa Mara.

The newly installed Nayau paramount chief, Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara, said the exact same thing his late father and predecessor, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, said during his traditional installation as the Nayau paramount chief in 1969.

Following his installation, he called for the chiefs of Lau and its various islands to be more responsible and to lead their people with righteousness.

Also known as Roko Ului, the Turaga Tui Nayau calls on the chiefs to track in the right direction as the people depend on them for sound decisions.

With the conclusion of the traditional installation of Roko Ului as the Turaga Tui Nayau, the focus will now move to his installation as the Lau paramount chief.

The traditional installation ceremony will take place in Tubou ground on Lakeba Island.

The traditional installation ceremony will take place in Tubou ground on Lakeba Island.

