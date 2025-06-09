Bold vision for agriculture unveiled

[File Photo]

Acting Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu has officially launched Fiji’s 10-year non-sugar agriculture sector policy, which outlines a bold vision for achieving food security, resilience, and shared prosperity for all Fijians.

Developed through extensive consultations with farmers and experts, the policy focuses on four key pillars including strengthening food security, empowering farmers and rural youth, fostering public-private partnerships, and investing in research and innovation.

The Minister says the policy aims to increase market opportunities, boost productivity, promote climate resilience, and ensure access to safe, nutritious food and was developed through extensive community consultation.

Article continues after advertisement

“This 10-year non-sugar agriculture sector policy was developed through extensive consultations with farmers, stakeholders, and experts to directly address key challenges and reflect the aspirations of the agricultural community.”

Bainivalu says that over the next decade, initiatives such as demonstration farms, agribusiness accelerators, and processing hubs will be implemented to support farmers.

She calls on all stakeholders to unite in turning this vision into reality, emphasizing that the success of the policy relies on collective effort and ongoing commitment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.