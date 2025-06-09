Traditional feast marks Tui Lau installation

Traditional Feast in Lau

A traditional food feast is currently taking place to celebrate the installation of the Turaga ni Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Tui Lau, Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara.

In the village of Tubou, various households contribute a “Pola,” a generous spread featuring the finest homemade dishes for the honored guests.

Salanieta Makutu, a 73-year-old Tubou woman, explains that the Pola is a key part of their traditional ceremonies, showcasing homegrown foods, fresh seafood, and the best island-grown vegetables.

Leba Adiseka shares that preparations for the Pola have been underway for nearly a month.



The Pola includes a whole roast pig adorned with fruits, along with kokoda, nama, and other seafood delicacies.

This event highlights the rich cultural heritage and communal spirit of the Lau Islands.

