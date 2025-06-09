Tongan Royals jet to Lakeba

King Tupou VI, Queen Nanasipau’u, and Princess Royal Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu Tuita of the Kingdom of Tonga were seen departing Nausori Airport this morning en route to Lakeba Island, where they will witness the installation of Tui Lau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Lutunauga Mara.

This visit marks a historic return for the Tongan Royal Family, decades after their grandmother, the late Queen Salote Tupou III, last set foot in Tubou.

The royals took the first flight out of Nausori to the chiefly island, with more flights expected to carry government officials and diplomats throughout the day.

Preparations are in full swing in Tubou, where thousands have gathered to witness this significant cultural and chiefly event.

The installation will begin with a sacred church service at the Methodist church in Tubou.

Day 2 of the installation ceremony of Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau will be aired LIVE & FREE on FBC 2 from 8AM this morning.

