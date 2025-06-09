Source: Palau Basketball Federation

The Fiji Women’s and Men’s 3×3 teams have both secured gold in the finals of the Basketball 3×3 Youth Nations League – Oceania at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, with the women defeating Tonga 16-13 and the men edging out the Solomon Islands 19-18 in a nail-biter to wrap up the games.

The women’s team not only claimed top honors but also booked their place at both the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Youth World Cup and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Their consistent teamwork and determination shone through in a hard-fought final against a strong Tongan side.

Meanwhile, the men’s team delivered a clutch performance in a thrilling finale, sealing a one-point victory to capture gold.

Fiji now stands in second place overall behind Tahiti in the standings, having collected a total of 81 medals: 27 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze.

