Tui Lau installation gets underway

The people of Lau are set for the installation of their fourth paramount chief, Turaga Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakepa Mara, today.

This significant event has been three years in the making, with the main installation ceremony to be held at the Tubou grounds on Lakeba Island.

Seruwaia Fanoa, a Levuka village woman, says this will be a story of a lifetime for them, as they have been waiting for it for over 20 years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been here in Nakorosau for a week. We arrived on Sunday and reached Tubou on Monday. We have been waiting for this moment for so long—it is long overdue. We started the celebrations last week, so just imagine the joy on the installation day. This will be one for the books.”

Elder Cakacaka Tuikau of Tubou recalled past ceremonies, saying this will be a story to tell their children.

60-year-old Joeli Canigata, one of the 30 men and women from Raviravi village on Matuku, says he was so fortunate to be chosen as one of the representatives of his vanua.

“We were selected to assist in the preparations. Each tikina sent 30 representatives. We arrived last week to help with the final arrangements and will stay until after the installation.”

You can watch the broadcast today LIVE & FREE on FBC 2 from this hour.

Overseas viewers can watch from https://www.viti.plus/ for $29.99 (FJD).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.