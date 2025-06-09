The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung Says Some Fans Will Be “Heartbroken”

[Source: ENews]

Ahead of the third and final season of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola Tung exclusively told E! News that protagonist Belly Conklin’s choice between two brothers may leave fans heartbroken.

The fate of Cousins Beach may not be what fans expect.

Ahead of the third and final season of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series—which premieres on Prime Video July 16—star Lola Tung teased how the love triangle between her character Belly Conklin and brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) might play out.

“Everybody at some point throughout the show, throughout all three seasons, will be a little bit heartbroken,” Lola told E! News in an exclusive interview that aired July 7. “It’s just how it goes. And there is heartache that comes with love and with big love stories and with complicated love stories.”

While Belly does end up marrying one of the Fisher boys at the end of the final book, We’ll Always Have Summer, the 22-year-old hinted that, whether they are Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, fans will end up swooning over the romance and drama leading up to her final choice.

“I hope that they are satisfied with the story and the journey because I think Jenny did such a good job with it,” Lola continued. “We had so much fun filming it and I feel very proud of it. I think it’s going to be pretty epic.”

In fact, the actress admitted that some of the changes that made it into the show, including the iconic debutante ball from season one, added a lot of depth and nuance to the characters’ journeys.

“Jenny had such a vision and wanted a physical representation of Belly growing up and being in bloom, as Susannah says,” she explained, referring to the Fisher household’s late matriarch, played by Rachel Blanchard. “I think it ended up being really beautiful. It was so much fun to film and so much fun to be in a beautiful gown for a couple days.”

Now, four years after beginning her journey as Belly Conklin, Lola is saying goodbye to Cousins Beach—and emphasized it was a heartbreaking one.

“I get very emotional at the end of every season,” she admitted. “I always cry on the last day and it’s emotional—you never know if there’s going to be another season or if there’s going to be whatever. Of course, this was very emotional because it is the final season.”

“I cried, naturally,” she added. “Especially walking away from the house and from the locations that we’ve been using since season one. Those have been with us since the beginning. So, it’s weird to walk away from those.”

