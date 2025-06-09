Call for child support

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is stressing the importance of investing in counseling services in schools for children, while raising concerns about the increasing number of drug-related cases.

Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali, says many children are experiencing emotional and mental stress as they deal with various challenges and may turn to harmful behaviors as a result.

She also expressed concern over the lack of a dedicated drug rehabilitation center, noting that many drug users are willing to seek help but do not have access to proper services.

FWCC says schools need greater investment in counseling and the training of qualified counselors for children.

“And the government has to invest in that. Government also has to invest in child psychologists. You know, this is something that FNU and other universities that are offering medical education can do. So these are the areas that I think there should be more investment.”

Ali adds that they are concerned about the slow progress and emphasizes that counseling is essential to help students manage stress, avoid drugs, and ensure a safer school environment.

