TVET key to building future workforce

Technical and vocational education must take centre stage in preparing Fiji’s workforce for a rapidly evolving job market.

Speaking at the Pacific Technical Institute in Suva, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro highlighted the critical role of TVET in developing practical skills, empowering communities, and ensuring young people and adult learners are equipped for real-world challenges.

He says institutions like PTI serve as vital hubs for hands-on learning and lifelong development, helping to reshape industries and redefine in-demand skills.

Radrodro also stresses that aligning TVET programs with industry needs remains a top priority for the Ministry of Education.

