Seruiratu condemns temple desecration, calls for unity

Inia Seruiratu [File Photo]

The desecration of the Samabula Shiv Mandir in Suva isn’t just a crime; it’s an affront to the values that unite us as one people, says Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu emphasizes that in Fiji, we believe in respect, dignity, and living side by side as brothers and sisters, regardless of race, religion, or color.

He stresses that every Fijian deserves the freedom to worship in peace, and when that peace is violated, it shakes the nation’s moral foundation.

He adds that Fijians must respond with more than just condemnation and lead by example, stating that leadership demands moral clarity.

Addressing the Hindu community, Seruiratu acknowledged their pain is real and their grief shared.

He affirmed his solidarity with them, noting that countless Fijians of all faiths recognize this act as a betrayal of who we are.

Seruiratu urged that this tragedy be a turning point where everyone chooses unity over division, humanity over hatred, and respect over intolerance.

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate also condemned the temple’s desecration.

Usamate called for unity across all faiths, expressing full solidarity with his Hindu brothers and sisters.

He stresses that hatred must not define us; courage and compassion must.

