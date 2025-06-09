Ambassador highlights Fiji's unique role in Korean War

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Korean Ambassador to Fiji Kim Jin Hyung says Fiji holds a unique place in the history of the Korean War.

Ambassador Kim says it is understood that a group of Fijians, enlisted in the British Armed Forces, were deployed to Korea during the war fighting alongside Korean and allied troops.

He made the comments during the commemoration of the 72nd Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice which was also attended by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Article continues after advertisement

Ambassador Kim further states that the bravery of the Fijian soldiers remain a little-known but proud part of Fiji’s contribution to international peace and security.

He adds that shared sacrifice has formed the foundation of the strong and respectful partnership our two nations enjoy today.

In his remarks, Rabuka highlighted that the anniversary is not just about remembering the past but reaffirming their shared values and working towards a future of continued friendship, peace, and mutual respect.

The relationship between Fiji and the Republic of Korea has grown since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, with cooperation spanning education, climate resilience, maritime security, and trade, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the event also marked the end of Ambassador Kim’s diplomatic posting, having served with distinction for 18 months as Korea’s head of mission in Fiji.

Ambassador Kim departs having strengthened the bonds of cooperation and mutual respect between Fiji and Korea.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.