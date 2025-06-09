MoH tackles service issues

Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa says all health service-related complaints are addressed through supervisory channels.

The Ministry of Health is taking patient complaints seriously and is committed to improving service delivery through proper channels.

Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa highlights that public feedback, especially regarding medicine shortages and frontline service gaps, has led to direct intervention in some cases, including personally delivering medicine to affected patients.

He is encouraging the public to lodge formal complaints via their helpline instead of venting frustrations on social media.

“There’s a process that follows along that line, and there are penalties that are tagged in the physical medical and dental act in the disciplinary process, but the patient or whoever is complaining needsto register if they complain first before that is escalated along that process that line.”

Ravunawa adds doctors and nurses are being reminded to prioritize customer care.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea highlights the challenge of managing differing expectations.

“So the public has certain expectations of the health system, and at the same time the medical professionals also have certain expectations, and oftentimes those are very, very different from each other, and that’s where the conflict arises.”

MoH is also urging better communication between patients and providers to improve case verification and transparency.

