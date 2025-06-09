Mental health needs broader support: Ravunawa

Mental health goes beyond clinical settings, requiring conscious effort, awareness, and individual responsibility, says Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

He stresses that while mental health is a national priority, the Health Ministry faces significant challenges expanding services due to limited resources.

Ravunawa adds that individuals contribute to their own mental well-being by seeking credible information and making informed decisions.

The assistant minister states that they often receive mental health cases when they reach an advanced state.

“It’s a public sector health sector, so we cannot turn away people, so when people get to the level where they are mentally ill, then the ministry is at the receiving end.”

Ravunawa says community programs, awareness efforts, and referrals remain ongoing.

He says broader support is needed to strengthen mental health care across the country.

