John Cena calls his acting style that of 'a mercenary in a meat suit'

Cena is currently starring as the President of the United States in “Heads of State.”

John Cena realizes that his acting persona might be that of a meathead — and he’s embracing it.

Cena, who is currently starring in Prime Video’s Heads of State, says he doesn’t try to think he’s ever smarter than the audience or his colleagues while acting. Instead, he dives into his roles headfirst. “I am merely a mercenary in a meat suit,” he tells Entertainment Weekly, while reading through reviews of his work. “I do what I’m told.”

“To be able to think for an audience is impossible,” he adds. “I don’t think there’s a project I’ve ever been a part of where I know how other people think. I don’t ever try to.”

In the video (above), Cena reads through reviews of his work in Heads of State, the Fast & Furious franchise, Blockers, The Peacemaker, Ricky Stanicky, and even his WWE persona.

Heads of State stars Cena and Idris Elba as the President of the United States and Prime Minister of England, respectively. When a plot to blow up Air Force One lands the two heads of state alone in the Eastern European countryside, they must work together to get back to a major global conference and uncover the traitor inside their governments.

“John’s very funny,” Cena reads from Elba’s remarks on his costar. “He’s a big improvisational guy, so there was lots of that. When we left Suicide Squad, we wanted to work together again.”

Cena responds to Elba’s comments, saying, “Idris, you nice, nice man. The Suicide Squad was very fun. I think our personalities differed in a way to allow us both to shine, and now, here we are again. Except this time I’m the president and he’s the prime minister.”

The wrestler-turned-actor also read aloud remarks from Heads of State director Ilya Naishuller: “Their charisma, screen presence, and the chemistry they genuinely have with each other is off the charts, making them the perfect buddy movie protagonists.”

“Ah, this is our old buddy, Ilya,” Cena says. “For a guy to spend so much time with us, a long time, long hours, and still say that about us at the end of the day, that means he’s a great liar.”

