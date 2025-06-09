Maroons stun Blues to win State of Origin series

Maroons celebrate victory during the State of Origin game three match between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Accor Stadium in Sydney. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Mark Evans]

The Queensland Maroons made one of their greatest State of Origin comebacks, defeating New South Wales Blues 24-12 in Game Three at Accor Stadium last night to win the 2025 series and bring the shield home.

Only a month ago, the Maroons were under huge pressure after losing Game One at home. Many people felt the series had ended. Captain Daly Cherry-Evans was dismissed. Critics questioned the selections. But coach Billy Slater and his players remained calm, trusted one another, and delivered two huge wins on the road—first in Perth, then in Sydney.

The victory last night was the result of hard work, belief, and excellent execution. The Maroons were nearly faultless in the first half, completing their first 30 sets and cruising to a 20-0 halftime advantage. NSW never recovered.

Article continues after advertisement



Maroons players celebrate with the shield after victory during the State of Origin game. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Mark Evans]

Halfback Tom Dearden was the night’s star. In the biggest game of his life, he scored two tries, set up another, and made crucial tackles. His rushing style and vision were too much for the Blues to handle.

Robert Toia, a rookie centre, also stood out. He made a superb move along the sideline to keep the ball alive, which resulted in a try for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and subsequently for Dearden. Toia also made two try-saving tackles early in the second half to prevent NSW from coming back.

Cameron Munster, the Queensland Maroons captain, played with heart and determination just four days after the death of his father. He kept the crew calm, made sound decisions, and led by example.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui was dominant early on, setting the tone with large runs and good defending. Josh Papalii, a veteran forward called back from retirement, held his own and demonstrated why Origin is in his blood. Gehamat Shibasaki, one of the surprise picks, also had a significant impact, setting up Xavier Coates’ opening try.



[Photo Credit: AAP Image/Mark Evans]

NSW finally scored in the 54th minute through Stephen Crichton, and Brian To’o added another late, although their offense was poor for the majority of the game. The Blues suffered greatly with poor kicking, slow starts, and wasted opportunities.



Dejected Blues players after their loss during the State of Origin game three match. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Mark Evans]

Blues coach Laurie Daley confessed his team could not match Queensland’s effort.

“We gave them too much early and you just can’t do that in Origin,” Daley said. “We played some good footy in patches, but they won the key moments.”

Queensland, on the other hand, created history. No Maroons team had ever won two consecutive games away from home after losing the series opener. This victory now ranks alongside the classic 1995 and 2020 series as one of the greatest Origin comebacks ever.

Coach Billy Slater was full of praise after the game.

“The first half showed what Queensland footy is all about,” Slater said. “Effort, togetherness, and belief. I’m so proud of this group.”

With new players like Dearden and Toia stepping up and veterans delivering when it counted the most, the Maroons demonstrated that the Queensland spirit is as strong as ever.

This story is based on Scott Bailey’s original reporting for AAP, which was filed from Sydney.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.