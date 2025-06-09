Scotland expecting Fijian onslaught

Grant Gilchrist

Scotland second row Grant Gilchrist says his side is bracing for one of the fiercest challenges in world rugby when they face the Flying Fijians in Suva tomorrow.

After a week of intense training in hot and humid conditions, the Scots know they’ll be tested not just by the weather, but by a Fijian team determined to deliver a statement at home.

Despite the climate adjustment, Gilchrist says the focus remains squarely on the formidable opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s obviously a bit warmer than we’re used to in Scotland, but we’ve had the week here to prepare. The way the sun comes in and out, we’ve had hot spells of our training as well. We’re slowly adjusting to it, but it’s a bit different than at home, that’s for sure.”

He praised Fiji’s recent form and spirit, especially after their narrow loss to Australia last week, calling Saturday’s fixture one of the biggest tests on the international stage.

Gilchrist added that Scotland is well aware of the pride and passion that fuels Fiji’s performances on home soil.

Kickoff is set for 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium and it will stream live on FBC’s pay-per-view website viti.plus for $30FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.