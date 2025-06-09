We overcame and delivered: Basketball coach

[Photo Credit: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji Basketball head coach Earl Hughes says it’s an incredible feeling to win gold in both the men’s and women’s divisions at the Pacific Mini Games, which concluded in Palau last night.

Hughes says the team showed immense character and resilience, going from the airport straight into action on day one and maintaining their intensity all the way to the gold medal matches, just hours before the closing ceremony.

He adds that coming to the Games and delivering under pressure after such a hectic schedule speaks volumes about the dedication and mindset of our players.

“We played a total of 20 games, and we have come out on top in both the men’s and women’s. We have had a lot of trying times, alot of rewarding times, a lot of soul searching, and we just dug deep and we pulled it off. We are just so happy to add to the gold medal tally.”

Hughes says the message to the players was clear, and they knew what they wanted, stayed focused and delivered.

In doing so, they not only made themselves proud but also brought joy to the entire team and the nation.

The win means both the women’s and men’s teams have secured their place at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Fiji finished the Palau Mini Games in second place with 27 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze medals.

