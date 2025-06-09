Rewarding journey in Baseball: Wainiqolo

Eliki Wainiqolo.

National rep Eliki Wainiqolo says his journey in baseball has been rewarding so far and competing at the Pacific Mini Games is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a long and successful career, one that helps raise the profile of baseball in Fiji.

The Sawana, Vanuabalavu lad took up the sport after COVID-19 and has worked his way up the ranks to where he is today.

He says the influence of his friends played a big role and at the 12th edition of the Pacific Mini Games in Palau, he was proud to don the national jumper.

“This is my 4th year playing Baseball, I first started after COVID. I started playing because of my friends, majority of whom are in the JICA program, and from there I got the chance to play baseball.”

Wainiqolo says missing out on selection for the last Mini Games in Saipan did not dampen his spirits.

Instead, it motivated him to improve and look forward to the next opportunity.

He admits that travelling thousands of miles away from his family for the first time was not easy, but the bond built within the team has helped him settle into his first regional event.

The side played a total of four matches but was unable to secure a win.

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the Pacific Mini Games begins at 9 tonight. You can catch the live coverage on FBC 2.

