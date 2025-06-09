Bainivalu visits Burelevu to hear community concerns

Source: Ministry of Forestry / Facebook

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry and Acting Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Alitia Bainivalu, visited Burelevu Village in Ra yesterday to speak directly with the people and hear about their needs.

Joined by officials from the Fisheries, Forestry, Agriculture, and Waterways departments, she held a talanoa session where villagers raised issues like poor road access, need for fish farms, poultry support, village hall repairs, and more markets for women’s produce.

The Minister thanked the villagers for their support during the last election and gave an emotional speech, saying she remains committed to helping rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, she handed over farming tools, seeds, shalon shade, and planting bags to support women’s gardening and nursery projects.

Officials assured the villagers that their concerns will be followed up, and they explained the programs available to help improve farming, housing, and local businesses.

The visit shows the government’s focus on listening to the people and supporting grassroots development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.