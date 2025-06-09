Bow Down to Kate Middleton’s First Tiara Moment Since 2023

[Source: ENews]

Kate Middleton stepped out in Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara during a July 8 state banquet with Prince William, making it the first time in nearly two years she wore a royal headpiece.

Now this is a crowning moment.

Kate Middleton turned heads in Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara as she accompanied Prince William to state banquet for French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle July 8.

Article continues after advertisement

For the royal occasion, the Princess of Wales paired the stunning diadem—known to be a favorite of her husband’s late mom Princess Diana—with a red Givenchy gown featuring a chiffon cape and chandelier earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s jewelry collection.

Kate’s fashion statement marked the first time she wore a tiara since November 2023, when she donned the Strathmore Rose tiara—a diamond-studded headpiece once belonging to the Queen Mother—to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

But not two months later, Kate underwent abdominal surgery. Though doctors initially believed that the 43-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous, tests performed after the operation found that cancer had been present, leading her to be placed on a course of preventative chemotherapy as a result.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” Kate—who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with the Prince of Wales—said in a March 2024 video, “and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate stepped back from the spotlight amid her treatments, but eventually returned to resume her public duties in late 2024 after completing chemotherapy She announced her remission this January.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” Kate shared of her cancer journey during a recent visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, England, per People. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

She added, “You have to find your new normal and that takes time. It’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.