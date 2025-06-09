Kate Middleton’s Personal Assistant of 15 Years Exits Palace

[Source: ENews]

Kate Middleton’s personal assistant Natasha “Tash” Archer, who has also become the Princess of Wales’ unofficial stylist, is leaving Kensington Palace after 15 years to pursue a new career path.

Kate Middleton’s assistant Natasha “Tash” Archer is making a career switch.

After spending 15 years as the Princess of Wales’ personal assistant, the 37-year-old is leaving the private household, Kensington Palace confirmed to E! News, to set up her own private consultancy.

Natasha joined the royal family as a personal assistant to both Kate and Prince William—who share kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—back in 2010, after which she also became Kate’s unofficial stylist.

Famously, Natasha has chosen hundreds of elegant dresses for Kate, including those from high-end designers like Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, as well as encouraged her to push the boundaries of royal fashion. In recent years, she has also tried to upcycle many of Kate’s looks in an effort to embrace sustainability.

Along with creating the “Kate Middleton effect,” a phenomenon in which fashion items sell out within moments of Kate wearing them, the assistant-turned-stylist—who married royal photographer Chris Jackson in 2017—has also travelled the world with the royal and witnessed some of her most special moments.

Indeed, shortly before Kate gave birth to Prince George in 2013, her esteemed assistant could be seen carrying an outfit and baby seat to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. She even joined Kate and her longtime hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker for a hike to the Tiger Nest monastery, a sacred Buddhist site in the Himalayas, during a weeklong tour of India and Bhutan in 2016 to make sure the royal was always camera-ready.

And, of course, she has helped curate Kate and William’s outfits for various engagements throughout the years, including international tours in Australia and New Zealand.

The longtime trusted staffer—who shares two sons with her husband of eight years—has since been honored with the Royal Victorian Order in the Queen’s honors list, which is often reserved for former staff members, for her dedicated service to the royal couple in 2019. A few years later, she was promoted to senior private executive assistant.

