Tropical illnesses spark concern

The Acting Medical Superintendent of Twomey Hospital, Dr. Emosi Bainivalu, says they have seen a concerning rise in neglected tropical diseases, which are often overlooked by the public.

These diseases include filariasis, leprosy, and scabies.

Dr. Bainivalu attributes the continued spread of these conditions to a critical lack of public awareness.

He adds that many individuals are opting for herbal remedies instead of seeking professional medical care, which significantly delays effective treatment and ultimately worsens health outcomes.

“Especially at the sub-divisional level, there is a need to build capacity in treating these conditions from that lower level, rather than patients ending up here at the main referral hospital in Twomey.”

Dr. Bayanivalu adds that they will continue to raise awareness in communities about the importance of seeking early intervention when exposed to skin diseases.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says they will continue to collaborate with international platforms to gain support for addressing skin diseases.

“There are also conditions such as albinism, scabies infections, and other types of skin cancer present in the community. This is a global issue. The World Health Organization has recognized the need for a coordinated effort to counter the prevalence of skin infections in our communities and across the nation.”

The Health Ministry adds that these forms of disease are caused by environmental factors, lifestyle choices, and hygiene practices, and encourages the adoption of healthier living habits.

