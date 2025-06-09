Support for abuse victims

[file photo]

The Online Safety Commission says they are receiving hundreds of cases, with a significant increase in online abuse reported in Fiji.

Commissioner Filiper Batiwale explains that these cases involve people of all genders.

He also adds that there is a growing number of older individuals being abused online, often facing financial extortion through demands made to them.

“If they do not comply, then private images would be shared. This is a constant type of attack that our victims face, most of them on a daily basis.”

Batiwale emphasizes that this is a serious issue the commission is actively working to address by creating a safe and supportive environment for victims to come forward and report abuse without fear.

He strongly urges the public to avoid giving any money to perpetrators involved in such schemes and encourages anyone affected to immediately seek assistance from the Online Safety Commission or the Fiji Police Force to ensure proper support and intervention.

