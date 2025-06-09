Warrior spirit revived: Lali to lead Flying Fijians

For the first time in history, the Flying Fijians will walk out to the beat of the lali drum, a powerful tribute to the warriors of old and a stirring symbol of our proud heritage.

In traditional Fijian culture, the lali was sounded before warriors marched into battle, its deep, thunderous rhythm a signal of strength, unity, and purpose.

That same spirit will now echo through rugby stadiums whenever Fiji plays at home, beginning today.

The historic move aims to bridge the ancient and the modern, blending the warrior ethos of Fiji’s past with the passion of its national rugby team.

The drumbeat will set the tone for every home Test match, turning the field into a new-age battleground where pride and performance meet.

This cultural inclusion not only honors tradition but also reinforces the Flying Fijians’ identity every time they take the field, modern warriors representing a legacy far older than the game itself.

The match between the Flying Fijians and Scotland is set to kickoff at 3pm this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It will stream live on FBC’s pay-per-view website vitiplus for $30FJD.

