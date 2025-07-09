Recovery efforts ongoing in Labasa business hub

A recent power outage at the Damodar Complex in Labasa has left more than 30 businesses struggling to recover.

The incident forced shops to close for several days, resulting in significant losses due to spoiled stock, lack of backup power, and staff being sent home.

This is after the major fire that damage the complex power main switchboard.

Hot Bread Kitchen Labasa Manager Pule Senilagakali says while they reopened yesterday, the financial hit from the extended closure has been difficult to absorb.

“It’s really affected us since we were not prepared and everything is all in the coolers — we still had cakes and customer orders. It’s really affecting us.”

She adds that bakery and food outlets were especially impacted by the sudden outage, and the team is now working hard to restore daily operations despite limited resources and increasing competition.

Another shop owner also voiced frustration over the lack of a backup power system, which not only worsened the situation but also caused confusion among customers who were unaware of the closures.

Power restoration is still underway at the complex, with all tenants currently relying on a standby generator as they work to rebuild operations and restore customer confidence.

