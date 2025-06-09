Home turf, high stakes: Fiji vs Scotland

The Flying Fijians will run out at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon hoping to rewrite history as they face Scotland for the 13th time in a test match showdown dating back over four decades.

The two nations first met in September 1982, and since then, Scotland has won 10 of their 12 encounters, with Fiji claiming just two victories — in 1998 and 2017, both of which were played on home soil.

Scotland have dominated recent clashes, winning the last three tests convincingly:

• 2024: Scotland 57 – 17 Fiji

• 2022: Scotland 28 – 12 Fiji

• 2018: Scotland 54 – 17 Fiji

Fiji’s most recent win came in June 2017, when the then John McKee-coached side stunned Scotland 27–22 in Suva.

Before that, their only other triumph was the unforgettable 51–26 win in 1998, also in the Fijian capital, a game still remembered for its physicality and flair.

Despite the lopsided historical record, there is growing optimism in the Flying Fijians camp heading into today’s clash.

Head coach Mick Byrne has named a strong match-day 23 that includes some exciting new faces and returning veterans.

Fiji are coming off a narrow 21–18 loss to Australia in Newcastle last weekend, a game that reignited belief among fans and players alike.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says the group is eager to bounce back and give the home crowd something to cheer about. “Sun or rain, we don’t care. We just want to play our best for our families and the fans,” he said on the eve of the match.

Scotland, meanwhile, have brought a youthful side to Suva but remain a disciplined and well-coached outfit under Gregor Townsend, who played in Fiji back in the 1990s and says he has long admired the Fijian style.

Today’s match will also have a generational feel, with several players on the pitch being sons of the Fijians who beat Scotland in 1998 — including Haereiti Hetet, son of Joe Veitayaki, and Salesi Rayasi, whose father Filipe Rayasi also wore the white jersey decades ago.

As the Flying Fijians look to level the series at 3–10 and finally claim another win over Scotland, the atmosphere in Suva is expected to be electric.

The game will begin at 3pm. It will also be streamed LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view website viti.plus for $30FJD.

