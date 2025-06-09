Burebasaga Confederacy backs new Lau chief

[file photo]

The Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, has expressed full support of the Rewa province and the Burebasaga Confederacy to the newly installed Lau paramount chief , Turaga na Tui, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Tui Lau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara.

Speaking at the opening of the Lau Provincial Council meeting in Tubou Lakeba, Ro Teimumu emphasized the importance of filing the paramount chief position, noting that the people need a strong leader to guide them forward.

She also called on the Masi ni Vanua-to take up responsibility as leaders of the various districts within the Lau group and unite behind the vision and goals of the Tui Lau.

Ro Teimumu highlights that the province’s prosperity depends on unity and collective effort.

She expressed gratitude to the people of Lau for the tremendous effort and commitment shown over the past four days in carefully executing the auspicious occasion of the installation of the Tui Lau, after a span of over two decades.

She adds that many from across the world have expressed pride and admiration for the rich tradition and culture displayed.

Ro Teimumu says this is a clear indication of the spirit of cooperation and respect among the people of the province of Lau.

The Vanua o Lau will continue the celebration with a Solevu feast tomorrow to mark the significant achievements of the week.

