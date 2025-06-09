Tavua farmer calls for return of field support

Narendra Reddy

A 75-year-old farmer from Yaladro, Tavua, is calling on government ministries and relevant authorities to reconnect with farmers on the ground and provide the necessary support to revive interest in agriculture.

Narendra Reddy, who has been involved in farming for over 40 years, says there has been a noticeable decline in field visits and direct engagement from agriculture officers and officials from the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) in recent years.

Reddy says in the past, officials were actively involved in supporting farmers, distributing seedlings, inspecting farms, and offering advice, but that level of commitment has faded.

“If you compare the last 20 years back and now, hardly any agriculture people come around in the field. We can’t see them. Nobody knows who the agriculture office is here. Nobody knows. Even FSC,”

He believes this disconnect is discouraging many farmers, especially those in rural areas who are already facing challenges such as high production costs and lack of reliable markets.

Reddy stresses the need for ministries to not only provide resources but to also engage meaningfully with farmers when making policy decisions that directly impact them. He says regular field visits, practical assistance, and genuine dialogue are essential to lifting the agricultural sector.

He adds that if proper support structures and market access are put in place, many farmers would be motivated to return to full-scale farming, which could help strengthen food security and reduce rural hardship.

Reddy is urging authorities to consider the voices of farmers and reignite the hands-on approach that once played a crucial role in Fiji’s agricultural success.

