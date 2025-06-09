Kanye “Ye” West Accused of Sexual Assault and Sex Trafficking by Ex-Assistant in Lawsuit

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Kanye West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a second amended complaint against the “All of the Lights” rapper, including assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Kanye “Ye” West is facing more legal troubles.

Over a year after the “Runaway” musician was first sued by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta for wrongful termination and sexual harassment, among other complaints, her attorneys filed a second amended complaint on July 8 with additional accusations, according to documents obtained by E! News.

Pisciotta—who worked for West for a year and a half after being hired in July 2021—accused him of a hostile work environment, assault, battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination, stalking, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as failure to prevent harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

In her filing, the 36-year-old accused West of being a “sexual abuser, sexual harasser, online bully, anti-Semite, bigot, and a misogynist who proudly boasts about being all these things.”

Her attorneys argued that the rapper had “presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” as his employee that Pisciotta believed would “further her ambitions and launch her career to new heights.”

Instead, according to the amended complaint, she said West made “obscene comments about her body,” demanding that she wear “tight-fitted clothing,” as well as groping her regularly and forcing her to “watch Ye perform sexual acts with other women.”

West was accused of falsely imprisoning Pisciotta when he “knowingly locked her inside of his bedroom on an airplane with him,” which her attorneys said resulted in her being “confined to the room with Ye for a significant period of time – enough for Ye to masturbate until he fell asleep.”

The complaint said that Pisciotta was allegedly expected to engage in sexting with West, was asked to join his sexual encounter repeatedly despite declining, and accused him of sexually assaulting her on one occasion. Her attorneys accused West of threatening her with termination if she did not follow his orders.

