Lau celebrates new paramount chief

Joyful celebrations are underway at Tubou grounds following the successful traditional installation of the paramount chief of Lau, Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara.

The community is in high spirits, marking this significant and historic occasion with vibrant festivities set to continue over the coming days.

Tomorrow, the province will hold its Provincial Council meeting, where the newly installed Turaga Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, and Tui Lau will be formally honored with a full traditional ceremony.

Article continues after advertisement

This key leadership position has remained vacant since the passing of his late father, the esteemed Tui Lau, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The opening of the Provincial Council meeting will be broadcast live on www.viti.plus, giving many the opportunity to witness this landmark event.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.