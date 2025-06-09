News

FDB Chair applauds government’s visionary budget

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 9, 2025 12:26 pm

Hotelier and Fiji Development Bank Chair Damend Goundar, has praised the government for delivering a courageous and forward-thinking national budget that includes significant incentives aimed at boosting the tourism and housing sectors.

During a post budget forum, Goundar commended Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance for presenting a budget that, while carrying a substantial 22.5% deficit, also opens up critical pathways for economic growth and investment.

He says the introduction of investment incentives for tour and excursion operators is a game-changing development for the tourism sector.

“This is something that should propel investment in that area.And I’m very certain that a lot of the tourism operators will take advantage of this and be part of it.”

Goundar also expressed strong support for the decision to allow the Fiji Development Bank to resume offering home loans which was discontinued in 2006.

“The cost of homes are very high. So we need to come up with products so that our young people who are paying rental of about $600 to $1,000 a month are able to get access to funding so that they can own a home. And I’m very pleased with the fact that the government had taken into account of our submissions.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the budget was designed to boost local spending, raise incomes, and strengthen key sectors like tourism and infrastructure.

He says these measures are part of a wider strategy to support inclusive growth, attract investment, and maintain economic momentum through uncertain global conditions.

 

