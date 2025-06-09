Rokoika takes responsibility for FICAC oversight

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says she takes full responsibility for the procedural oversight by her staff during the recent arrest and charging of former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared in court on Monday charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The charges relate to the same matter that was previously discontinued last month, following a nolle prosequi filed by FICAC after reviewing the case.

During Monday’s proceedings, FICAC acknowledged a failure to follow proper legal procedures after concerns were raised by Sayed-Khaiyum’s counsel regarding his arrest and constitutional rights.

In a statement yesterday, FICAC confirmed that while a procedural timing oversight did occur, it has since been widely discussed on social media.

Rokoika said she addressed the matter directly with the defense counsel and clarified that, had there been any genuine concern, FICAC was prepared to withdraw the charge and proceed with a fresh arrest, an action that could have resulted in Sayed-Khaiyum being held in custody overnight.

However, the defense counsel did not consider this necessary.

She added that the defense had already conveyed to the court what transpired at the FICAC office and reaffirmed that she accepts full responsibility for the actions of her officers.

Rokoika emphasized that at no point were the accused’s constitutional rights breached, nor was there any prejudice to his liberty or right to a fair trial.

While she acknowledged the timing issue was regrettable, she said it was not fatal to the proceedings and had been acknowledged by the defense prior to the start of the hearing.

She reiterated FICAC’s commitment to strengthening its internal processes and fulfilling its mandate with integrity.

