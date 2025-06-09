$52m redevelopment planned for Yatu Lau Beachfront

The Lau Provincial Council has announced plans to redevelop the Yatu Lau Beachfront in Pacific Harbour into a modern Yatu Lau Beach Club as part of its 2026 development agenda.

The proposed Beach Club will be a three-storey building featuring 52 rooms, a pool, waterpark, pool bar, and restaurant.

This development aims to meet the growing demand in the Central Division, where many currently travel to the Western Division for similar services and vacation experiences.

The project is expected to be constructed on the remaining 5 acres of land at the Yatu Lau Beachfront.

The total estimated cost for the redevelopment is over $52 million.

To help finance the project, the council plans to raise $20 million through shared rights, reducing the amount of debt required for completion.

This ambitious project reflects the council’s commitment to boosting tourism and economic growth in the region by providing high-quality facilities closer to home for Fijians and visitors alike.

