Vanua Balavu locals earn maritime licenses

Eighty-four men and women from Vanua Balavu have successfully completed training in the Boat Master License and Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 training.

The training was provided by the United Nations Development Programme and the United Kingdom in the Fiji High Commission.

Beyond training, the team also donated items such as life jackets, first aid kits, oars, and fire extinguishers to the villages of Lomaloma and Mualevu, equipping communities with essential tools for safer journeys.

