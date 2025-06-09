Market access and support needed

Ivamere Lewaniqama

Creating accessible markets for rural farmers is vital for the growth of Fiji’s agriculture sector.

This is the strong sentiment of a Tavua farmer who believes that increased support and improved infrastructure can transform farming into a more robust economic pillar.

Narendra Reddy, a 75-year-old farmer from Yaladro in Tavua with over five decades of experience, says that agriculture still holds the potential to be the backbone of the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Narendra Reddy, who previously grew sugarcane and exported vegetables overseas, says he was forced to scale back due to limited access to proper markets and insufficient support from relevant authorities.

“We face lots of hardships, but if the government and relevant authorities step in, we can do so much more together.”

For 60-year-old Ivamere Lewaniqama, selling produce at the market is a matter of survival.

“Farming has been a source of income for me and my family. Despite facing challenges such as transportation, as we live quite far from town, I still ensure I come every day and sell my produce because that’s what’s sustaining me and my family.”

While farming is often seen as hard labor, it remains a crucial livelihood for many, especially those in rural areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.