Niubalavu grateful for Fijians in Palau

Inoke Niubalavu [file photo]

Baseball Fiji third baseman Inoke Niubalavu says the support from Fijians now living in Palau has made a huge difference for them during the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

Niubalavu says travelling over 5,000 kilometres to compete has been quite a challenge, especially with a few first-time travelers in Team Fiji’s baseball squad.

However, having the unwavering support of fellow Fijians in a foreign country is something they will always be grateful for.

He adds that while they have strong support from their families back home and from Japanese friends through the JICA program, they are especially thankful to Fijians in Palau who have consistently gone out of their way to ensure the team lacked nothing during their stay.

“The locals here in Palau, the Fijians community they have been a great help for the team. They have been bringing in food, helping with our laundry a big thank you to them.”

He adds while they did not manage a win in their four matches, this is good building ground for their future campaigns.

Meanwhile the closing ceremony starts at 9 tonight.

