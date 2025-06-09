Yatu Lau business arm reports revenue growth

[Source: Yatu Lau Hotels & Conference/ Facebook]

The business arm of the Province of Lau has recorded significant revenue increases over the past three years.

This was revealed at the Lau Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

The popular Yatu Lau Beachfront picnic spot has shown steady growth, earning over $86,000 since 2022, rising to $110,000 in 2023, and surpassing $150,000 in 2024.

The council anticipates revenue to reach $180,000 in the new financial year.

Development at the site, including fences and amenities, have cost around $250,000.

The Yatu Lau Hotel and Conference Centre underwent major development valued at $1.5 million.

The hotel collected over $1.5 million in 2022, dipped to $876,000 in 2023, but rebounded strongly to $2.1 million in 2024.

Revenue is expected to exceed $2.9 million this year.

The Yatu Lau House in Suva, formerly Dinem House, was refurbished at a cost of $120,000 and is now occupied by the Ministry of Health.

Rent increased from $36,000 to $104,000, but total revenue remained steady at $555,000 from 2022 to 2024.

It is projected to collect $1.2 million this year.

The Yatu Lau Arcade is also slated for a facelift.

The Total Service Station on Rona Street earned over $100,000, with revenue reaching $248,500 in 2024 and expected to grow to $360,000.

The Peace Corps headquarters on Waimanu Road recorded a total of $260,000 in 2024, up from $207,000 the previous year.

The Amy Street property has been sold for $1.2 million, with interested buyers emerging.

The meeting was also informed of the joint venture between Yatu Lau and the Damodar Group for the Arts Village which was sold for $6.2 million and is expected to open later this year.

