Kumar names extended squad

Three overseas-based players and 22 local talents have been named in the extended squad for the Fiji U-16 Men’s National Team, ahead of the OFC U-16 Championship 2025, which will be held in Solomon Islands in August.

The team will march into camp on Sunday in Ba, where they will undergo an intensive training program under the guidance of head coach Sunil Kumar.

The final 23-member squad will be announced on August 10th.

Drawn in Group A, the Future Bula Boys will face strong competition from Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, and Tahiti.

This tournament also serves as the official qualifier for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026, with only the top two teams earning a spot on the world stage.

Here is the extended squad:

Goalkeepers: Kameli Lomani Keresoni (Tavua), Dikshit Bhan (Suva), Setoki Serewai Vatanitawake (Ba), Kirikiti Biu (Ba).

Defenders: Jack Raiyawa (Rewa), Jone Loga (Rakiraki), Kanav Gounder (Rakiraki),Neumi Nanuku (Rakiraki), Sialesi Vatanitawake (Lautoka), Koopah Singh (Ricki Herbert Academy), Jone Navuso Natavalawe (Ba).

Midfielders: Maikah Lomax Dau (Nasinu), Darshil Ashwin Raj (Lautoka), John Livani Kamikamica (Lautoka), Ryan David (Labasa), Zaman Shah (Labasa), Akuila Vata (Ba), Arnav Chand (Blacktown Spartans), Ryan Achari (Hamilton Wanderers).

Forwards: Isoa Baselala (Rewa), Zafir Ali (Rewa), Doli Junior Nawatu (Navua), Jaryd Harry Mario (Lautoka), Saula Veilawa Muatini (Ba),Kolinio Nadura (Ba).

