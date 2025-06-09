TSLS CEO to conclude tenure on Monday

[file photo]

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh

Lal, will conclude his tenure with the organisation effective, July 14th.

Lal had tendered his resignation on May 1st.

The TSLS Board acknowledges Dr Lal’s contributions to the organisation and extends its sincere appreciation for his service.

Under his leadership, TSLS has taken important steps toward widening access to tertiary education, improving internal systems and bringing operation excellence.

TSLS has also ensured more effective and scaffolding support for students across Fiji and those on overseas scholarships.

The TSLS Board says it respects Dr Lal career aspirations to join the private sector and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Dr Lal says he is leaving the organization knowing it is well-positioned to continue serving the people of Fiji.

